wrestling / News
Pics, Video From the Ultimate Deletion During Raw
– WWE posted photo and video highlights from tonight’s airing of the Ultimate Deletion on Raw. You can see the video below from the match, which saw Matt Hardy defeat Bray Wyatt and through him into the Lake of Reincarnation. Jeff Hardy also made an appearance at the end of the match, as you can see below:
The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt has arrived at the #HardyCompound…#RAW #UltimateDeletion pic.twitter.com/DJnTh5vSrt
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018
The wait is OVAH…
The #UltimateDeletion is NEXT. #RAW pic.twitter.com/qcP8FR8E2b
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018
"THIS TIME FOR LAUGHTER IS OVAH!"
And HERE WE GO! #RAW #UltimateDeletion @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/HInlcC9X1v
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 20, 2018
The #DilapidatedCity has forced @WWEBrayWyatt into some sort of trance…#RAW #UltimateDeletion pic.twitter.com/VxJQ6AC3WQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 20, 2018
It seems @WWEBrayWyatt has been FOOLED inside the #LandOfObsoleteMen…#RAW #UltimateDeletion pic.twitter.com/1BrsGysk2F
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018
#WOKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND has a decision to make…
CHAIR of WHEELS or MOWER of LAWN?!#RAW #UltimateDeletion pic.twitter.com/JqzighWcpn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 20, 2018
Shall WOKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND pick the #ChairOfWheels or #MowerOfLawns to DELETE @WWEBrayWyatt?
MOWER of LAWNS, it is! WONDERFUL! #UltimateDELETION #RAW pic.twitter.com/JzSeT0ElKr
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018
🎶🎶 "He's got the whole world in his hands…" 🎶🎶#RAW #UltimateDeletion @JEFFHARDYBRAND @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/35awcrstb0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 20, 2018
The #GreatWar is OVAH, and @WWEBrayWyatt has been… DELETED!#RAW #UltimateDecision @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/W8Dmy8S5gr
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018