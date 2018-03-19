 

wrestling / News

Pics, Video From the Ultimate Deletion During Raw

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ultimate Deletion Jeff Hardy Bray Wyatt

– WWE posted photo and video highlights from tonight’s airing of the Ultimate Deletion on Raw. You can see the video below from the match, which saw Matt Hardy defeat Bray Wyatt and through him into the Lake of Reincarnation. Jeff Hardy also made an appearance at the end of the match, as you can see below:

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, RAW, Ultimate Deletion, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading