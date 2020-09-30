wrestling / News
WWE News: Pineapple Pete Appears in Bianca Belair Vignette, Wrestling Birthdays
September 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Pineapple Pete is continuing his WWE cameos, making an appearance in Bianca Belair’s Raw vignette. The AEW alum (aka Suge D), who appeared on Raw earlier this month, can be seen in the below vignette for Belair as the man next to her on the track:
– Happy birthday to Cameron Grimes (27), Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (30), and Candice Michelle (42), all of whom celebrate their birthday today.
