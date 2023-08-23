Piper Niven Cleanse WWE Women’s Tag Title To Rid Them Of Their Curse

Piper Niven is looking to get rid of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships’ curse, as seen in a new TikTok video. The Tag Team Championships have seen a number of changes due to injuries, and the new champions saw Niven cleansing her title belt using sage spray, essential oils ritual chalk, and Florida Water cologne.

While Chelsea Green isn’t seen doing her own ritual to cleanse her title belt, it was her account that posted the TikTok video with the caption:

Ridding these tag team titles of the negative energy!! @VPN

No word on whether the ritual was successful, though sage is a powerful herb for cleansing negative energy and spirits. Florida Water is reputed to be useful in ceremonial rituals, though I can’t personally vouch for it. Anyway, watch and enjoy: