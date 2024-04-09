Piper Niven Confirms She Suffered A Broken Hand In February

It was reported back in February that Piper Niven was out of action due to dealing with an injury, which was feared to be a broken hand. In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Fightful), Niven confirmed that she broke her hand and is looking forward to her return to the ring.

She said: “Who wants to see my gross hand? I broke my hand [laughs]. Training, trying to be a better performer. Obviously, the universe was like, ‘No, no, no, you’re too good. [Laughs] Come on, you gotta give everybody else a chance.’ So yeah, broke my hand, unfortunately, and it still looks gnarly. This happened the seventh of February, so just over two months. It’s getting a little better, so I’ll have this gnarly little bone callous that I can’t wait to backfist people with. Not as of just yet, but hopefully soon. Hopefully soon. Honestly, I feel like this was kind of necessary, like I’ve never broken a bone or really had…I’ve been out before, especially with COVID and stuff. But I’ve never had any real injury, and I kind of feel like this was a very necessary learning experience for me. Even though I’ve been injured with a broken bone and rehabbing and everything that comes with that, I have been doing so much work. Inner work, ring work, learning about myself, my profession. Honestly, I think this was a necessary setback to be better as a performer, so I’m very, very excited to show everyone that when I get back.”