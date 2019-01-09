Piper Niven Expected To Sign With WWE Over AEW, Other WWE Wrestlers Interested in AEW

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Piper Niven (Viper) is set to sign with WWE soon, once her current deal with World of Sport Wrestling expires. Niven was in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, losing in round three to Toni Storm.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has wanted to sign Niven, but it appears she will choose WWE over them.

The race to sign up top free agents in pro-wrestling right now has amped up with both WWE and AEW aggressively trying to sign top talent. Meltzer noted that there are currently many wrestlers in WWE who are interested in AEW and want to explore their potential options with them once their WWE deals expire, but that there is also a “wait and see” attitude regarding if AEW will be a success longterm.