ECW Alumnus Pitbull Gary Wolf Releases His Memoir, Tod Gordon Writes Foreword

Former ECW wrestler Pitbull Gary Wolf has released his official memoir, which features a foreword from Tod Gordon. The book is called The Pitbull Unleashed: The Gary Wolf Story. You can get your copy here.

From the shores of South Jersey to the green hills of New Zealand, Gary Wolf has lived a life like few others. When he made the decision to attend the legendary Larry Sharpe’s Monster Factory, he was taking his first steps into the wild world of professional wrestling. Over the course of a thirty plus year career, Gary has seen the world, worked against legends in the industry, and re-invented himself to remain relevant.

From the man himself, Pitbull Gary Wolf and author Kevin C. Davidson comes a unique look into the legendary career of a hardcore legend.