wrestling / News
ECW Alumnus Pitbull Gary Wolf Releases His Memoir, Tod Gordon Writes Foreword
Former ECW wrestler Pitbull Gary Wolf has released his official memoir, which features a foreword from Tod Gordon. The book is called The Pitbull Unleashed: The Gary Wolf Story. You can get your copy here.
From the shores of South Jersey to the green hills of New Zealand, Gary Wolf has lived a life like few others. When he made the decision to attend the legendary Larry Sharpe’s Monster Factory, he was taking his first steps into the wild world of professional wrestling. Over the course of a thirty plus year career, Gary has seen the world, worked against legends in the industry, and re-invented himself to remain relevant.
From the man himself, Pitbull Gary Wolf and author Kevin C. Davidson comes a unique look into the legendary career of a hardcore legend.
More Trending Stories
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade Address Report Regarding WWE Releases & ‘Not Working Hard’
- Fozzy Have Cancelled Tonight’s Concert, Venue Claims Chris Jericho Chose to Prioritize Wrestling
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With
- Details On WWE Releases & Their Non-Compete Clauses