Plan Reportedly Pitched For Bodyguard Partnership on Raw
October 18, 2020
WWE reportedly has had a pitch made for a bodyguard role for one of Raw’s top names. Fightful Select reports that there’s been a creative pitch to have Jordan Omogbehin be a bodyguard for AJ Styles. There are no details on how far the pitch has gone or if it will end up making it to TV.
Omogbehin is best known as Akira Tozawa’s giant ninja and the bouncer for Raw Underground. WWE is reportedly “done” with the Raw Underground concept at this point.
