Plans For Tag Team Match At TLC Changed Due To Suspension
December 12, 2019
We reported earlier this week that WWE suspended both Robert Roode and Primo Colon due to violations of the Wellness Policy. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that Robert Roode was intended to be involved in a tag team title match at WWE TLC, but his suspension cancelled those plans.
The original plan was for the New Day to defend the Smackdown tag team titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. However, Roode was suspended and then written off WWE TV due to an attack from Roman Reigns. The Revival would end up getting the shot against the New Day.
Roode and Primo are both suspended for thirty days, but it’s unknown what substances they tested positive for.
