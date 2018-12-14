wrestling / News
WWE News: Poll on Daniel Bryan Facing More Cruiserweights, Chad Gable On Winning The Titles, Top 5 WWE MMC Endings
– WWE has a new poll asking fans which cruiserweight they want to see WWE Champion Daniel Bryan face next following this week’s win over Mustafa Ali. At this time, 31% voted for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy, 23% voted for Cedric Alexander, 19% for Hideo Itami, 13% for The Brian Kendrick, 5% for Drew Gulak, 5% for Jack Gallagher and 4% for Akira Tozawa.
– WWE posted this video looking at the 5 best Mixed Match Challenge endings from season two…
– Chad Gable took to Twitter this week and posted his latest “#ScratchAndClaw” message…
Show gratitude. Resist the temptation to let your mind dip in to the negative.
Bust your ass every single day. Do your grittiest work when there’s no one there to pat you on the back and say “good job.”
It pays off. Every. Single. Time.
We did it. #ScratchAndClaw#Glorious pic.twitter.com/WC7IEJZaQ1
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) December 13, 2018