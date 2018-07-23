Quantcast

 

WWE News: Possible Dates For The Rumored WWE Women’s PPV, Naomi Posts Pic From WWE Live Event, The Usos Have A Message For The Bludgeon Brothers

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Mae Young Classic 2018

According to Cage Side Seats, the rumored WWE women’s PPV (which could be announced as soon as tonight on Raw) could take place on Sept. 9, Sept. 30, Oct. 14, or Oct. 28. The finals of the Mae Young Classic will likely be featured on the show.

– Naomi posted the following backstage photo from WWE’s live event in Springfield

– The Usos had a message for Harper and Rowan backstage at WWE’s live event in Springfield ahead of the announced Smackdown tag team tournament…

