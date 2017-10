– NJPW has been running video teases for a new character named “Switchblade” for months, and the character will likely debut at the November 5th Power Struggle event. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The belief is that “Switchblade” will be Sami Callihan. At one point, the plan was for Callihan & Kota Ibushi to form a tag team and participate in the World Tag League in November and December.