WWE News: Possible Return Teased, New Gimmick For Mojo Rawley on Raw
– WWE shared a rather odd video teasing a potential return on this week’s Raw. You can see the video below, which features a box with a creepy sock puppet popping out of it.
While it’s unclear what this is for, it is worth noting that Bray Wyatt has been teasing his return and a report over the weekend suggested that Wyatt would be returning “imminently.” That report also said Sami Zayn would be coming back, and Zayn made his return on tonight’s show.
Wait for it…#RAWAfterMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/K5FJw45eMF
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
– The company also teased a new gimmick for Mojo Rawley via a brief vignette. The video shows Rawley yelling at himself while the back of his head was shown. He eventually revealed his face, which had a purple facepaint design around his right eye:
There he is. #RAWAfterMania #RAW @MojoRawleyWWE pic.twitter.com/2hByexPuQe
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
