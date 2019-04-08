WWE News: Possible Return Teased, New Gimmick For Mojo Rawley on Raw

– WWE shared a rather odd video teasing a potential return on this week’s Raw. You can see the video below, which features a box with a creepy sock puppet popping out of it.

While it’s unclear what this is for, it is worth noting that Bray Wyatt has been teasing his return and a report over the weekend suggested that Wyatt would be returning “imminently.” That report also said Sami Zayn would be coming back, and Zayn made his return on tonight’s show.

– The company also teased a new gimmick for Mojo Rawley via a brief vignette. The video shows Rawley yelling at himself while the back of his head was shown. He eventually revealed his face, which had a purple facepaint design around his right eye: