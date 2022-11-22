– According to PWInsider, the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 instead of the regular FOX Network due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 pm EST that night. Replays will be shown on FS1 at 10:00 pm and midnight thereafter.

The post-Survivor Series 2022 edition of SmackDown will be held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.