Powerhouse Hobbs Considers Mark Henry His ‘Wrestling Dad’

– During a recent interview with McGuire on Wrestling, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs discussed working with WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Powerhouse Hobbs on seeing Mark Henry as his wrestling dad: “That’s my wrestling dad. He gets on me when I need it. It doesn’t even have to be about the good things, that doesn’t matter, but things that need to be fixed. Things that are going to take me to the next level. Things that I need to do to transition better. ‘This works, look at that camera even longer, do your snarl here, turn that red light on when you need to but turn it off when you need to.’ He treats me just like his children. It’s a blessing to have him. I go to him for things outside of the ring.”

On how he’d sum up Mark Henry: “Someone who is willing to go the extra mile for you if you’re willing to put in the work.”