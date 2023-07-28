wrestling / News

Note on PPV Buys for Impact Slammiversary, Up From Last Year

July 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Slammiversary 2023 Alex Shelley Josh Alexander Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Impact Slammiversary was up significantly from last year in PPV buys. The show had over 4,400 PPV buys on TV, which is up 248.8% from last year’s 1,300.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading