Note on PPV Buys for Impact Slammiversary, Up From Last Year
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Impact Slammiversary was up significantly from last year in PPV buys. The show had over 4,400 PPV buys on TV, which is up 248.8% from last year’s 1,300.
