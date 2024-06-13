Various News: Pre-Sale Code For AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts, Card For Tonight’s Wrestling Open

– AEW is holding an pre-sale for AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts today, and the pre-sale code is online. The show takes place in Nashville on July 24th and the pre-sale code, per PWInsider, is GEN4AEW.

You can get tickets for the show here.

– Wrestling Open is back tonight airing on IWTV. The lineup for tonight’s show is (per PWInsider):

* Eliminator Cup First Round Match: Swipe Right vs. Above The Rest

* Eliminator Cup First Round Match: Church Of Greatness vs. RJ Rude & Rex Lawless

* Eliminator Cup First Round Match: Brick City vs. Prodigal Sons

* Eliminator Cup First Round Match: Stetson Ranch vs. Miracle Generation

* Allie Katch vs. Gabby Forza

* Nahir Robles vs. Megan Bayne

* Bobby Orlando vs. Max Caster