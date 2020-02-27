wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code Revealed For NWA Crockett Cup, Tickets On Sale Now
February 27, 2020 | Posted by
The online pre-sale for the NWA Crockett Cup on April 19 is now underway, with the pre-sale code NWAAtlanta2020. The event happens in Atlanta, Georgia at the Gateway Center Arena. You can also watch the media event for the show in the video below. Tickets can be found here.
More Trending Stories
- Dash Wilder Argues With Sam Roberts Over ‘Championship’ or ‘Belt’ Terms, Jim Cornette on Why They’re Belts
- WWE Confirms The Undertaker Is In Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown
- Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo Didn’t Have a Clue What He Was Doing in WCW, Discusses Why Russo Wanted to Push Young Guys Before They Were Ready
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)