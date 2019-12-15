Pre-Show Match Expected For TLC, Main Card Finalized

– The matches we have announced for TLC are, with only one exception, the matches we’re going to get according to the latest report. On this morning’s WOR, Dave Meltzer said that the current seven-match card is the finalized card for the main show, with only a pre-show match expected to be announced.

Meltzer noted that a few originally-planned matches were moved off the show without being officially announced. Those would be AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, which has been bumped to Raw; Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, which was cancelled due to Strowman’s injury; and Lacey Evans vs. Bayley, which WWE felt was “too early” in the feud and is instead possibly going to take place at Royal Rumble instead.

The main card for the show is:

* Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

* TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The New Day vs. The Revival

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

* Tables Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Viking Raiders vs. TBD

* Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy