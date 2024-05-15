Pre-Trial Hearing In Kimber Lee DUI Scheduled For Next Week

A pre-trial hearing in Kimber Lee’s DUI case is set to take place next week. As As previously reported, the Impact alumna is awaiting trial on charges of DUI, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer in relation to a May 11th, 2023 arrest. PWInsider reports that the hearing, which was originally set for last month before being continued, will take place on May 22nd.

Lee was arrested after, according to a police report, an officer saw her in her car facing the wrong direction stopped on a roadway. The officer made a traffic stop and the car began moving, nearly colliding with the guardrail and then stopping in a parking lot of a shopping center. Lee was driving and allegedly slurring her words, with the officer noting that she kept “forgetting why [she had been stopped] and asked me several times when (sic) I was messing with her.” She allegedly tried to leave leave the area multiple times to retrieve her laundry from a laundromat and when the officer tried to place her in handcuffs, she struck him in the chest to stop him which led to her being arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer. Lee continued to resist and, per the report, kicked the officer in their chest and face, busting their lip.”

Lee had a blood alcohol level of 0.14; the legal limit in Florida is a 0.08. When asked to give a second sample, she allegedly failed to comply and failed to “give a sample on purpose.” She entered a not guilty plea to all charges on July 7th, 2023.