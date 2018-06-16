Premiere Details Revealed For 350 Days Documentary

PWInsider reports that new details have been revealed for the premiere of the documentary 350 Days, which follows “the sacrifices ones made when living the pro wrestling lifestyle.” It will debut on July 12 in Los Angeles and New York City.

Thursday 7/12 NYC Premier at Regal Union Square 14:

850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

5-9:30PM

Meet in person!

JJ Dillon

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine

Tito Santana

ECW’s Joel Gertner

Plus more stars TBA

Hosted by Evan Ginzburg (Associate Producer The Wrestler & 350 Days) and Executive Producers Darren Antola and David Wilkins

Free Autographs!

Wrestling Trivia/Fun facts on screen

JJ Dillon introduces 350 Days starring Bret Hart and SuperStar Billy Graham & 3 dozen other great legends

World premier screening of 350 Days

Evan Ginzburg interviews JJ Dillon on screen following movie

Q&A with the stars/Producers hosted by Evan Ginzburg

Thursday 7/12 Hollywood Premier At the legendary Chinese Theater in Hollywood:

Guests include:

Chavo Guerrero, Jr.

The Legendary Martial Artist, Pro Wrestler, Stuntman and Actor “Judo” Gene LeBell

Former Pro Wrestler and Body Building Legend, Ric Drasin

Original Glow Girls

Dan Magnus, 2 time PKA Kickboxing Champ.

Tatevik The Gamer

Hosted by 350 Days Director/Executive Producer Fulvio Cecere

Additional Details/Times TBA

Here’s a synopsis: Starring Bret Hart and Superstar”Billy Graham, 350 Days will examine a behind-the-scenes look at the grueling life they led on the road and the effect that lifestyle had on their marriages, family, physical and mental health. The film will also feature WWE Hall of Famers featuring Greg Valentine, Tito Santana, Nikolai Volkoff, Paul Orndorff, Abdullah The Butcher, Wendi Richter, and, in what may be their final ever interviews, George Steele and Jimmy Snuka as well Bill Eadie, Lanny Poffo, Stan Hansen, Angelo Mosca, Lex Luger, and in what are likely their final interviews before their passing Ox Baker, The Wolfman, “Pretty Boy” Larry Sharpe, Don Fargo, and Angelo Savoldi.

The Fathom Events screening will include an introduction and interview with JJ Dillon on the impact of the film and the state of pro wrestling. It will air across the US on July 12. You can find more details here.