wrestling / News
Premiere Details Revealed For 350 Days Documentary
PWInsider reports that new details have been revealed for the premiere of the documentary 350 Days, which follows “the sacrifices ones made when living the pro wrestling lifestyle.” It will debut on July 12 in Los Angeles and New York City.
Thursday 7/12 NYC Premier at Regal Union Square 14:
850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
5-9:30PM
Meet in person!
JJ Dillon
Greg “The Hammer” Valentine
Tito Santana
ECW’s Joel Gertner
Plus more stars TBA
Hosted by Evan Ginzburg (Associate Producer The Wrestler & 350 Days) and Executive Producers Darren Antola and David Wilkins
Free Autographs!
Wrestling Trivia/Fun facts on screen
JJ Dillon introduces 350 Days starring Bret Hart and SuperStar Billy Graham & 3 dozen other great legends
World premier screening of 350 Days
Evan Ginzburg interviews JJ Dillon on screen following movie
Q&A with the stars/Producers hosted by Evan Ginzburg
Thursday 7/12 Hollywood Premier At the legendary Chinese Theater in Hollywood:
Guests include:
Chavo Guerrero, Jr.
The Legendary Martial Artist, Pro Wrestler, Stuntman and Actor “Judo” Gene LeBell
Former Pro Wrestler and Body Building Legend, Ric Drasin
Original Glow Girls
Dan Magnus, 2 time PKA Kickboxing Champ.
Tatevik The Gamer
Hosted by 350 Days Director/Executive Producer Fulvio Cecere
Additional Details/Times TBA
Here’s a synopsis: Starring Bret Hart and Superstar”Billy Graham, 350 Days will examine a behind-the-scenes look at the grueling life they led on the road and the effect that lifestyle had on their marriages, family, physical and mental health. The film will also feature WWE Hall of Famers featuring Greg Valentine, Tito Santana, Nikolai Volkoff, Paul Orndorff, Abdullah The Butcher, Wendi Richter, and, in what may be their final ever interviews, George Steele and Jimmy Snuka as well Bill Eadie, Lanny Poffo, Stan Hansen, Angelo Mosca, Lex Luger, and in what are likely their final interviews before their passing Ox Baker, The Wolfman, “Pretty Boy” Larry Sharpe, Don Fargo, and Angelo Savoldi.
The Fathom Events screening will include an introduction and interview with JJ Dillon on the impact of the film and the state of pro wrestling. It will air across the US on July 12. You can find more details here.