President Donald Trump to Speak With Major Sports League Heads in Conference Call Today, WWE’s Vince McMahon in List of Participants

– ESPN reporter Adam Schefter is reporting on Twitter that United States President Donald Trump is set to take part in a phone call with all major league sports commissioners later today at noon. The news on this call came straight from the White House. Additionally, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White are both on the list of scheduled participants for the call.

There are no details yet on what will be discussed for the scheduled phone call. President Donald Trump has established relationships with both McMahon and White, and Trump is also in the WWE Hall of Fame. Vince McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon, previously served in Trump’s cabinet.