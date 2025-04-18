Prestige Wrestling Nothing to Lose Results: The IInspiration Reunite

Prestige Wrestling held their event Nothing to Lose last night at MEET Las Vegas in Las Vegas. It featured the first match for The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) in three years. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) def. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

* Arez, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal def. Z-Brats (ISHIN, Kota Minoura & Shun Skywalker)

* Jordan Cruz def. Bodhi Young Prodigy

* Minoru Suzuki def. Adam Priest

* Kevin Blackwood def. Leon Slater (w/ Man Like DeReiss)

* Evan Rivers, Tate Mayfairs, Vaughn Vertigo & Xia Brookside def. Drexl, Matt Brannigan & UltraPOWER! (Amira & JAIDEN)

* El Phantasmo def. Michael Oku (w/ Amira Blair)

* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) def. Kylie Rae & Nicole Matthews

* Prestige Championship – No DQ: Alan Angels (c) def. Calvin Tankman

After 3 long years the IINSPIRATION is back better badder & victorious #NothingToLose pic.twitter.com/lehtUD3Wu6 — LAB™ 🚀 (@ATLTheory) April 18, 2025

elp's second match of the night and his prestige wrestling debut! the way he tripped lmao i love him 🫶💙 #NothingToLose pic.twitter.com/kx4KGIZrL9 — corinne Ω 🌸 (@whirlingcandy) April 18, 2025