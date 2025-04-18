wrestling / News

Prestige Wrestling Nothing to Lose Results: The IInspiration Reunite

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The IInspiration Prestige Wrestling Nothing To Lose Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling held their event Nothing to Lose last night at MEET Las Vegas in Las Vegas. It featured the first match for The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) in three years. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) def. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)
* Arez, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal def. Z-Brats (ISHIN, Kota Minoura & Shun Skywalker)
* Jordan Cruz def. Bodhi Young Prodigy
* Minoru Suzuki def. Adam Priest
* Kevin Blackwood def. Leon Slater (w/ Man Like DeReiss)
* Evan Rivers, Tate Mayfairs, Vaughn Vertigo & Xia Brookside def. Drexl, Matt Brannigan & UltraPOWER! (Amira & JAIDEN)
* El Phantasmo def. Michael Oku (w/ Amira Blair)
* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) def. Kylie Rae & Nicole Matthews
* Prestige Championship – No DQ: Alan Angels (c) def. Calvin Tankman

