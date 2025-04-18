wrestling / News
Prestige Wrestling Nothing to Lose Results: The IInspiration Reunite
Prestige Wrestling held their event Nothing to Lose last night at MEET Las Vegas in Las Vegas. It featured the first match for The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) in three years. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) def. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)
* Arez, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal def. Z-Brats (ISHIN, Kota Minoura & Shun Skywalker)
* Jordan Cruz def. Bodhi Young Prodigy
* Minoru Suzuki def. Adam Priest
* Kevin Blackwood def. Leon Slater (w/ Man Like DeReiss)
* Evan Rivers, Tate Mayfairs, Vaughn Vertigo & Xia Brookside def. Drexl, Matt Brannigan & UltraPOWER! (Amira & JAIDEN)
* El Phantasmo def. Michael Oku (w/ Amira Blair)
* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) def. Kylie Rae & Nicole Matthews
* Prestige Championship – No DQ: Alan Angels (c) def. Calvin Tankman
After 3 long years the IINSPIRATION is back better badder & victorious #NothingToLose pic.twitter.com/lehtUD3Wu6
— LAB™ 🚀 (@ATLTheory) April 18, 2025
Vaughnton x Prestige #NothingToLose pic.twitter.com/RX0PUQHov9
— VAUGHN (@VaughnVertigo) April 18, 2025
elp's second match of the night and his prestige wrestling debut! the way he tripped lmao i love him 🫶💙 #NothingToLose pic.twitter.com/kx4KGIZrL9
— corinne Ω 🌸 (@whirlingcandy) April 18, 2025
Was it this moment that he knew he fucked up? 💀 #NothingToLose pic.twitter.com/ehMe4AtMsd
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@QueenOfTheIndie) April 18, 2025
Oh okay…..#NothingToLose @WrestlePrestige @Alan_V_Angels @CalvinTankman pic.twitter.com/vUMhsNJz06
— GleepGlorp🧁 (@alissaTweets) April 18, 2025
Bronzed & reaaaady to wreeestleeeee 🤼♀️♥️@WrestlePrestige pic.twitter.com/Yajur9X18p
— Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) April 18, 2025
Reason we bought the tickets. @CassieLee & @JessicaMcKay are back bay bay! pic.twitter.com/UFrdbBrjDn
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) April 18, 2025
@CassieLee 🤩😍🤩 @JessicaMcKay @WrestlePrestige pic.twitter.com/o4f53tod8g
— WrestlingsPsyche (@domfabfav) April 18, 2025
