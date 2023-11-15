Prestige Wrestling Gives Update On Joint TJPW Show After Globe Theater Shuts Down

The Globe Theater in Los Angeles is closing down, which is leading to Prestige Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling making a venue change. Prestige announced on Tuesday that they were notified that the Globe Theater is closing immediately for good, and said that their joint show with TJPW will be moving while still taking place in LA on December 14th.

The announcement reads:

***COMBAT PRINCESS USA UPDATE***

We were notified today that the Globe Theater in Los Angeles will be closing for good immediately.

We will be announcing a venue change ASAP for our joint show with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling!

All tickets will be honored & the show will still take place as planned.

Over the next few days we will work on moving the event and update everyone accordingly. In the meantime tickets are still available for purchase!

Both companies have years of goodwill with both fans & wrestlers alike & we promise this event will still be a top notch experience for all involved.

Thank you for your support & understanding!