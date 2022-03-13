wrestling / News
Prestige Wrestling & WCPW As Real As It Gets Results: Prestige Title Changes Hands, More
Prestige Wrestling and WCPW held their As Real As It Gets show on Saturday night, featuring a title change and more. You can see the results below from the event, courtesy of Fightful:
* The Conglomerate def. Adriel Noctis, Jody Himself, Lazarus
* Shazza McKenzie def. Sandra Moone
McKenzie with a leg lariat @Shazza_McKenzie #asreal pic.twitter.com/0jAXFKKgj6
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 13, 2022
* Vinnie Massaro def. Juicy Finau
* Alan Angels def. Robert Martyr
* The West Coast Wrecking Crew def. Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas
* Kevin Blackwood def. Sonico
shotgun dropkick by BLACKWOOD followed by a penalty kick by Sonico @blkwdxvx @LuchaGhoul #asreal pic.twitter.com/13anIozBOH
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 13, 2022
* Prestige Tag Team Championship Match: C4 def. Paxxx Americana
PAXXX AMERICANRANA CHALLENGING FOR THE PRESTIGE TAG TITLES LETS GO! #ASReal pic.twitter.com/KUsFK8iEUe
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 13, 2022
* Rocky Romero def. Charlie Haas
Sick German from Charlie Haas! #AsReal pic.twitter.com/Xgs8F6av7x
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 13, 2022
* Prestige Championship Match: Alex Shelley def. Rey Horus and Titus Alexander
Spanish Fly from Horus! #AsReal pic.twitter.com/xjc1vXA8OH
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Says Anyone Can Be A Wrestler, But You Can Only Be A Superstar In WWE
- Dax Harwood Not Satisfied With AEW Run So Far, Would Go Back To WWE If Circumstances Were Right
- D’Lo Brown Doesn’t Think He’s Done Enough to Warrant a WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown