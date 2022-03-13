wrestling / News

Prestige Wrestling & WCPW As Real As It Gets Results: Prestige Title Changes Hands, More

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Prestige Wrestling & WCPW As Real As It Gets Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling and WCPW held their As Real As It Gets show on Saturday night, featuring a title change and more. You can see the results below from the event, courtesy of Fightful:

* The Conglomerate def. Adriel Noctis, Jody Himself, Lazarus

* Shazza McKenzie def. Sandra Moone

* Vinnie Massaro def. Juicy Finau

* Alan Angels def. Robert Martyr

* The West Coast Wrecking Crew def. Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas

* Kevin Blackwood def. Sonico

* Prestige Tag Team Championship Match: C4 def. Paxxx Americana

* Rocky Romero def. Charlie Haas

* Prestige Championship Match: Alex Shelley def. Rey Horus and Titus Alexander

