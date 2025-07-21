Preston Vance Says He Can “Be Myself” In The Frat House Faction

Preston Vance recently discussed his time in various factions during an interview on Fightful’s The Spotlight. Vance, who is currently part of The Frat House in Ring of Honor, compared the experience to his previous roles in The Dark Order and La Faccion Ingobernable in AEW.

“I can be myself,” Vance said of his current group. “This is where I fit in the most because I can be myself. The other ones, Brodie was obviously the leader and I was the heater. LFI, I was the heater, which is cool, but I’m way more hands on with this and us four are always spitballing ideas. I’m definitely having the most fun doing this group because I can be the most real version of myself. Not taking away from working with those other guys. I learned a ton from Brodie and RUSH, but I like where I’m at right now.”