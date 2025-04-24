wrestling / News

Various News: Preview of Charlotte Flair on Stephanie’s Places, Evan Husney Chats With JBL & Gerald Brisco, Alternate Angles of Bron Breakker Spearing Carlito

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Charlotte Flair is the guest on the latest episode of Stephanie’s Places. A new preview clip is available, where Charlotte discusses the impact on the evolution of women’s wrestling in WWE. That episode is available now on ESPN+. The preview clip is available below:

Dark Side of the Ring producer and co-creator Evan Husney is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

– WWE showcased alternate angles of Bron Breakker spearing Carlito at WrestleMania 41 last Sunday:

