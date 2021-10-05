wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For This Week’s Dark Side of the Ring, B. Brian Blair Autobiography Released
– Dark Side of the Ring’s latest episode airs this week, and the synopsis is online. The latest episode airs Thursday night on VICE TV and focuses on Bruiser Bedlam, aka Johnny K-9. Titled ““Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam: Johnny K9,” it is described as follows:
“Johnny K9 led a double life as an in-ring brute and the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and a gruesome double murder.”
Regional wrestling star.
Backstage teddy bear.
Biker gang leader implicated in a police station bombing & murder.
With @TheJimCornette, @LanceStorm, @IAmJericho, @ScottDAmore and others.
“Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam: Johnny K9” premieres Thursday at 9pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/Kn2uD3dMsN
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) October 4, 2021
– B. Brian Blair’s autobiography has been released. Titled Truth Bee Told: The Autobiography of B. Brian Blair, the book is described as follows:
Praised by reviewers as an instant classic professional wrestling autobiography, Truth Bee Told tells the unparalleled story of “Killer Bee” B. Brian Blair. Despite growing up amidst the challenges caused by poverty, disfiguring injuries and familial strife, Brian’s determination to better himself and his life circumstances took him to worldwide wrestling fame, and also to major successes in the realms of business and politics. Travel with Brian on an entertaining and often hilarious journey through more than 40 years in the professional wrestling industry. You will learn the steep price Brian paid to go from welfare to millionaire, as you experience every marvelous conquest and heartbreaking catastrophe right alongside him. As a tell-all autobiography that pulls no punches, Truth Bee Told more than lives up to its name.
