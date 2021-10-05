Various News: Preview For This Week’s Dark Side of the Ring, B. Brian Blair Autobiography Released

– Dark Side of the Ring’s latest episode airs this week, and the synopsis is online. The latest episode airs Thursday night on VICE TV and focuses on Bruiser Bedlam, aka Johnny K-9. Titled ““Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam: Johnny K9,” it is described as follows:

“Johnny K9 led a double life as an in-ring brute and the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and a gruesome double murder.”

Regional wrestling star.

Backstage teddy bear.

Biker gang leader implicated in a police station bombing & murder. With @TheJimCornette, @LanceStorm, @IAmJericho, @ScottDAmore and others. “Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam: Johnny K9” premieres Thursday at 9pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/Kn2uD3dMsN — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) October 4, 2021

– B. Brian Blair’s autobiography has been released. Titled Truth Bee Told: The Autobiography of B. Brian Blair, the book is described as follows: