wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s WWE NXT: Steel Cage Match for NA Title, Prime Target for Cross vs. Balor

May 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Preview Steel Cage Match

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature a Steel Cage Match for the NXT North American title, with Johnny Gargano defending his title against Bronson Reed.

Also added to tonight’s card, Prime Target previews Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT World title. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

WWE North American Championship Steel Cage Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed
* Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm
* Prime Target previews Karrion Kross vs. Finn Bálor
* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase to appear
* Arash Markazi interviews Pete Dunne

Here’s a promo clip for the Prime Target preview for Kross vs. Balor on tonight’s WWE NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading