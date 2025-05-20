wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s Daffney Episode of Dark Side of the Ring

May 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “The Scream Queen: Daffney” episode showcases the late wrestler. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

The Scream Queen: Daffney
With her piercing scream, Shannon Spruill became a cult star as Daffney in the squared circle. Outside the ring, Daffney fought a much more punishing battle with bipolar disorder.

