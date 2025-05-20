Preview for Tonight’s Daffney Episode of Dark Side of the Ring

– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “The Scream Queen: Daffney” episode showcases the late wrestler. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

The Scream Queen: Daffney With her piercing scream, Shannon Spruill became a cult star as Daffney in the squared circle. Outside the ring, Daffney fought a much more punishing battle with bipolar disorder.

From an early age, Daffney had a love for both sports and performance. As her brother and father reminisce, it’s clear how pro wrestling—where athleticism meets storytelling—would also become a passion for her.

The Scream Queen: Daffney premieres Tuesday at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/QxBa0GLDLt

