Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown is the final show before SummerSlam, and several matches are set for the show. You can see the card below for Friday’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Giulia vs. Zelina Vega

* AAA Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: Los Garza vs. TBA

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* Jelly Roll, John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear