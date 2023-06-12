wrestling / News
Previews For Tonight’s Stars On Mars With Ronda Rousey
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
FOX’s Stars On Mars which features Ronda Rousey in the cast airs a new episode tonight, and some previews are online. You can check out the previews below for the episode, which airs at 8 PM ET/PT tonight and is described as followsL
As the 11 remaining celebrities were settling into life on the red planet, a major crisis developed: their water supply has already run out. The celebronauts must replenish their water supply quickly because without water, they won’t be able to shower, brush their teeth, flush the toilet or worse, they could die from dehydration, in the simulation, of course. Featuring how the remaining stars handle this mission and finding out who will be named “Mission Critical.”
