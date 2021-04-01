wrestling / News
WWE News: Full Prime Target: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly Video, Tian Sha vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Clip
April 1, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released the full Prime Target video previewing Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly for NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. You can see the video, which aired on tonight’s NXT, below. The video will also be available on Peacock tomorrow.
– WWE also posted the video of Tian Sha taking on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter from the episode. Mei Ying stayed back until Carter went to attack her, only to get choked out while Li picked up the win:
