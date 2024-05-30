Primo & Epico Set For Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend

Primo and Epico are set to appear at Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend in New York City. House of Glory announced on Wednesday that the two WWE alumns are set for the show, which takes place on June 8th.

The full announcement reads:

Primo & Epico Colons come to Puerto Rican Weekend on June 8th in NYC

Mike Santana has announced that former WWE stars Primo and Epico Colon will be appearing at Puerto Rican Weekend on Saturday June 8th live from the NYC Arena!

The former WWE Tag Team Champions and part of the legendary Colon family return to NYC to honor their culture & legacy. Both Epico and Primo have won several championships as well in the World Wrestling Council. What do they have in store for Saturday June 8th? Stay tuned!

Mike Santana continues to deliver on his promise to honor the past, present, and future of Puerto Rican professional wrestling. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

The event will also be available LIVE on FITE+.

Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net.

Also announced so far;

-WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon

-Independent Superstar Homicide

And much more to be announced in the coming days!