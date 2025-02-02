Prince Nana Doesn’t Believe His In-Ring Career Is Over Yet

Prince Nana has not competed in the ring for a while, but he doesn’t believe his days as a wrestler are completely over. The AEW manager hasn’t been an active wrestler in the 2020s, with his last match taking place at a CHIKARA show back in October of 2019. He was asked during a K&S WrestleFest signing if his time in the ring was done and said no, though he qualified that by saying he’s leaving it to others for now.

“They’re not,” Nana said about his days in the ring being over (per Wrestling Inc). “But you know, I leave it for the people trying to get into the business now.”

Since joining AEW, Nana has worked as a manager by first relaunching The Embassy with Swerve Strickland and now serving as Strickland’s manager.