Prince Nana Files To Trademark His Ring Name

Fightful reports that on January 17, AEW’s Prince Nana filed to trademark his ring name for entertainment and merchandise services.

Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Sweatshirts; Hats; Shirts

Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer