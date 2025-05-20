Prince Nana Looks Back At Leslie Jones & Ken Jeong’s Attendance At AEW Revolution

Ken Jeong and Leslie Jones were both at AEW Revolution, and Prince Nana talked about their appearances at the show in a new interview. Nana spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the two stars attending the event, and you can see highlights below:

On Jeong attending the show: “You know Ken Jeong, I love him to death. That’s one of my biggest, biggest fans. He knows how to swerve when he drives, and he swerves when he drives. So, for me to see it and see a whole wave of the crowd doing it is a blessing, especially if you know Prince Nana’s story. You know that that and all these other moments that have passed and that are on the way are great moments for Prince Nana. I’m very grateful.”

On Nigel McGuinness calling Jones was his mother on commentary: “Oh my God. You know what? Leslie Jones, a sweetheart,” said Nana. “But the only thing, Nigel McGuinness. I love Nigel McGuinness. He’s one of my great friends, great, great, great friends in the wrestling business, but I had to go up to him and say, ‘Nigel, did you say that Leslie Jones looked like my mother? Huh?’ He was like, ‘I’m sorry, mate,’ and that was it. I love him to death. My mom is mad at him still, alright?”

On Jones attending the event: “She had the energy for the match that we needed. Listen, it’s Leslie Jones from Saturday Night Live. She can always come to AEW and do what she does. She’s the best.”