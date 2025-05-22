Prince Nana On Getting His Robe Back From Ricochet, Getting It Restored

Prince Nana says that his robe is getting back to an appropriate condition after Swerve Strickland got it back from Ricochet at AEW Dynasty. Ricochet stole Nana’s robe during the wrestler’s feud with Strickland, who got it back at Dynasty. Nana spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and said that he was getting Ricochet’s changes to the robe reverted.

“It’s coming off next week, alright?,” Nana said. “I’ve been talking to the attorneys about getting that off. I need our seamstress to take care of that for me. But what a moment that was to get that robe back. The fact that the Boss fought for that robe. He fought to be the new number one contender for the championship, went up against Moxley, didn’t get to where we needed to go, but trust me, it’s not the end of the story, my friends. It’s not.”

He continued, “Oh, my God. We don’t want that. He could have done a lot of things. He could have stained it and did a whole bunch of like his own magic to it. But luckily I got it back in the condition it’s supposed to be.”