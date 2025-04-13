Prince Nana Says Queen Aminata Has Potential To Hit Top Levels In AEW

Prince Nana is a big believer in Queen Aminata and thinks she has the potential to be at the level of Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm. The AEW manager recently appeared on Punch-Out with Josh Nason, and during the conversation he took the time to praise Aminata as someone with breakout potential.

“It’s the same aura of when I was about to start working with Swerve,” Nana said (per Fightful). “We are friends, and she’s great in the ring and this and that, but I know if they ever do take that step, that’s it. She’s on Mercedes Mone status and Toni Storm status in the wrestling business. She’ll even do it without me. She don’t need me.”

He continued, “But I know that if I could just add that to my collection — right now, it’s hard with Swerve. There’s a lot of business that needs to be taken care of. I don’t like to have too many things going on, but Queen Aminata, I’ll bring her in like that, my friend, and she’ll be a huge, huge, huge star. Even bigger than she is right now. I love Queen Aminata.”