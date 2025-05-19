wrestling / News
Prince Nana Reveals He’s Started Training To Wrestle Again
May 19, 2025
In an interview with Fightful, Prince Nana revealed that he’s started to train to wrestle again and wants to have a match before he turns 50. Nana currently works as a manager in AEW and hasn’t wrestled since 2019.
He said: “There’s always a possibility Prince Nana is beginning to start to train. I’m beginning to get back into the ring and I always had the itch to get back in there but no one has pissed me off enough for me to do it, alright? MVP was getting close, alright? He was getting real close, but don’t worry, my friends, that day will happen before I turn 50.“
