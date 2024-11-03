wrestling / News

Private Party Celebrate AEW World Tag Team Title Win, Tease Tension With FTR on Collision

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Private Party Image Credit: AEW

Private Party won the AEW World tag team titles earlier this week but celebrated their victory on tonight’s Collision. The team thanked the Young Bucks for bringing out the best in them. They said they would defend against anyone and teased tension with FTR. The Outrunners managed to cool down the situation, but the other tag teams didn’t seem happy to be involved in the celebration.

