Private Party Celebrate AEW World Tag Team Title Win, Tease Tension With FTR on Collision

Private Party won the AEW World tag team titles earlier this week but celebrated their victory on tonight’s Collision. The team thanked the Young Bucks for bringing out the best in them. They said they would defend against anyone and teased tension with FTR. The Outrunners managed to cool down the situation, but the other tag teams didn’t seem happy to be involved in the celebration.

FULL ENTRANCE: With all the AEW tag teams gathered, Private Party address the #AEW crowd for the first-time as the newly crowned #AEW World Tag Team Champions! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Marq_Quen | @ZayKassidy pic.twitter.com/wBaFYnOwTx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2024