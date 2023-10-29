Pro Wrestling NOAH Demolition Stage 2023 Full Results 10.28.2023: GHC Heavyweight & National Title Matches, More

The DEMOLITION STAGE 2023 show was held by Pro Wrestling NOAH on October 28th in Fukuoka, Japan. You can find the complete results (via Bodyslam.net) below.

* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenoh defeated Jake Lee

* GHC National Championship Match: Jack Morris defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf defeated Yo-Hey & Tadasuke

* Naomichii Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura defeated Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima.

* HAYATA & Eita vs. Daga & Yoshinari Ogawa ended in a draw.

* Masa Kitamiya, Manabu Soya & Daiki Inaba defeated Hideki Suzuki, Saxon Huxley & Shuhei Taniguchi

* Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa defeated Anthony Greene & LJ Cleary

* Shuji Kondo, Seki Yoshioka, Ninja Mack, Alejandro & TERRY YAKI defeated Atsushi Kotoge, Hi69, Hajime Ohara, Extreme Tiger & Junta Miyawaki