Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Results: Shinsuke Nakamura, KENTA Pick Up Wins

Pro Wrestling NOAH held their event The New Year earlier today at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Battle Royal: Tadasuke def. Daiki Odashima and Harutoki and Shuhei Taniguchi and Yu Owada and Yuto Kikuchi

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: RATEL’S (HAYATA & YO-HEY) (c) def. All Rebellion (Alejandro & Kai Fujimura) and AMAKUSA & Junta Miyawaki

* Atsushi Kotoge, Go Shiozaki, Hajime Ohara & Mohammed Yone def. Black Menso-re, Kazuyuki Fujita, Shuji Ishikawa & Tetsuya Endo

* Daiki Odashima vs. Kazuyuki Fujita went to a time limit draw

* Galeno Del Mal def. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

* KENTA def. Kenoh

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship – Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Eita def. Daga (c)

* GHC National Championship: Manabu Soya (c) def. Masa Kitamiya

* GHC Tag Team Championship: Team 2000X (Jack Morris & Omos) def. Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura (c)

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ulka Sasaki

* GHC Heavyweight Championship: Taishi Ozawa def. Kaito Kiyomiya (c)