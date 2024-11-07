Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Yoshiki Inamura Joins WWE NXT

In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that Pro Wrestling NOAH wrestler Yoshiki Inamura has joined the WWE NXT brand.

He wrote: “I’m excited to welcome @noah_ghc Wrestler @noah_yoshiki to #WWENXT. This hard-hitting young man is going to be a problem for anyone he steps in the ring with. I look forward to growing NXT’s partnership with @noahglobal in the future. #WWENXT”

It’s unknown when Inamura will begin wrestling in NXT at this time. WWE has previously partnered with NOAH by sending AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and others to its events.