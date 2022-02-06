PROGRESS Chapter 128 Results 2.06.22: Jonathan Gresham Defends ROH Title, Ilja Dragunov Appears

– PROGRESS Wrestling put on its Chapter 128: Technique event earlier today at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England. The event featured an appearance by WWE NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov. Also, ROH champion Jonathan Gresham defended his title against Chris Ridgeway in a Pure Rules Match. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Tag Team Championships: The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (c) retained the titles over Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)/

* Big Guns Joe beat Scott Oberman.

* Alexxis Falcon beat Lana Austin.

* No DQ Match: Spike Trivet beat Luke Jacobs.

* ROH World Championship Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) beat Chris Ridgeway.

* PROGRESS World Championship: Cara Noir (c) beat Dean Allmark.

* Ilja Dragunov confronted Noir after the bout.

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) beat Rhio to retain the title.

The event will be available later on WWE Network/Peacock and PROGRESS on Demand.