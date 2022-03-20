wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 130 Results 3.20.22: Jonathan Gresham Wins PROGRESS Title
– Jonathan Gresham has won another world title. In the main event of PROGRESS Chapter 130: Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive, Dodge, Original ROH World champ Gresham defeated former champion Cara Noir in a Title vs. Title match to become a double champion. Gresham’s ROH title was also on the line for the matchup.
The event was held earlier today at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs) beat Charles Crowley & ELIJAH.
* Gene Munny beat Adam Maxted.
* Mercedez Blaze & Taonga beat Holidead & Trish Adora.
* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II), Malik & Warren Banks beat Callum Newman, Danny Black, Joe Lando & Maverick Mayhew.
* Rhio beat Lizzy Evo.
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (C) beat The 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) to retain the titles.
* PROGRESS World Championship vs. ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (C, ROH) beat Cara Noir (C, PROGRESS) to win capture the PROGRESS World Championship. Gresham is now the classic ROH Champion and PROGRESS World Champion.
You can also check out some photos and clips from the PROGRESS Chapter 130 event posted on Twitter below:
🎶 “Welcome to the show!” 🎶
What better way to kick off #Progress #Chapter130 than with @CrowleyCarnival?! pic.twitter.com/GIKhXuzhk4
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
Ouch @CrowleyCarnival…
Brutal stuff from @chrisridgeway__ & @LukeJacobs00_YG pic.twitter.com/2lthX6S0kX
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
.@AdamMaxted has just cleaned @imsomunny out 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/MbV4gqMVuw
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
In the middle…in the middle! @manlikebanks does NOT want you to have a soft landing. #chapter130 pic.twitter.com/gRhq31ZAR7
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
Miller Seven Hats! @SimonMiller316 what have you started?
When we said people should throw their hat into the ring that wasn’t exactly what we meant! #chapter130 pic.twitter.com/AurEu3lvnk
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
Rhi-OH! @LizzyEvo8 up to her neck in trouble with @Rhio2020 #chapter130 pic.twitter.com/P1IH3EL1mJ
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
Spike Trivet Part https://t.co/tU9a50mvik pic.twitter.com/YZqBZjc58P
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
WHATS SPIKE DOING?????? pic.twitter.com/tea68zsy6t
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
Here. We. Go.
Title vs. Title.@Cara_Noir v @TheJonGresham @ThisIs_Progress v @ringofhonor
History.
Are you Noir or No? PROGRESS or Pro-Gresh? We’re about to find out.
#chapter130 pic.twitter.com/uWZ7Aj4nez
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
AND YOUR NEW PROGRESS WORLD CHAMPION @TheJonGresham 🐙#PROGRESSwrestling #ROH #RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/iKVCfqL7WN
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Alexa Bliss Reacts to Comment About WWE Not Using Her
- Kevin Owens Reacts To Being Name Dropped on AEW Dynamite
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match