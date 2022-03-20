PROGRESS Chapter 130 Results 3.20.22: Jonathan Gresham Wins PROGRESS Title

– Jonathan Gresham has won another world title. In the main event of PROGRESS Chapter 130: Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive, Dodge, Original ROH World champ Gresham defeated former champion Cara Noir in a Title vs. Title match to become a double champion. Gresham’s ROH title was also on the line for the matchup.

The event was held earlier today at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs) beat Charles Crowley & ELIJAH.

* Gene Munny beat Adam Maxted.

* Mercedez Blaze & Taonga beat Holidead & Trish Adora.

* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II), Malik & Warren Banks beat Callum Newman, Danny Black, Joe Lando & Maverick Mayhew.

* Rhio beat Lizzy Evo.

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (C) beat The 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) to retain the titles.

* PROGRESS World Championship vs. ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (C, ROH) beat Cara Noir (C, PROGRESS) to win capture the PROGRESS World Championship. Gresham is now the classic ROH Champion and PROGRESS World Champion.

You can also check out some photos and clips from the PROGRESS Chapter 130 event posted on Twitter below:

In the middle…in the middle! @manlikebanks does NOT want you to have a soft landing. #chapter130 pic.twitter.com/gRhq31ZAR7 — 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 20, 2022