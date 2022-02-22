wrestling / News

Jonathan Gresham vs. Cara Noir Title vs. Title Match Set for March at PROGRESS Chapter 130

February 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PROGRESS Wrestling Jonathan Gresham vs. Cara Noir Image Credit: Progress Wrestling

– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham will face PROGRESS Wrestling World champion Cara Noir in a Title vs. Title Match at PROGRESS Chapter 130: Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive, Dodge.

At PROGRESS Chapter 129, Gresham confronted Cara Noir after he beat Sw3rve the Realest at the event. At the same show, Gresham defended his ROH title against Dean Allmark.

PROGRESS Chapter 130 is scheduled for March 20 in Camden, London. You can view the match announcement below.

