PROGRESS Chapter 139 Quick Results: New Champion Crowned

August 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PROGRESS Chapter 139 Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Chapter 139: Warriors Come Out To Play took place earlier today at London’s Electric Ballroom. Below are some quick results from PROGRESS Chapter 139, courtesy of Fightful:

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) beat Man Like DeReiss
* Tate Mayfairs beat Gene Munny. During the match, Matt Cardona made a video appearance which caused a distraction to Munny (See below).
* Lana Austin beat Raven Creed.
* Eddie Dennis picked up the win over Maggot.
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) beat CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando) to retain their titles.
* Anthony Ogogo beat Callum Newman.
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Kanji (c) beat Laura Di Matteo to retain her title.
* PROGRESS World Championship: Dan Moloney beat Big Damo (c) via disqualification, so the title didn’t change hands.
* Spike Trivet came out after the match and decided to cash in on his guaranteed title shot.
* PROGRESS World Championship: Spike Trivet beat Big Damo (c) to obtain the title.

