PROGRESS Chapter 139 Quick Results: New Champion Crowned

PROGRESS Chapter 139: Warriors Come Out To Play took place earlier today at London’s Electric Ballroom. Below are some quick results from PROGRESS Chapter 139, courtesy of Fightful:

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) beat Man Like DeReiss

* Tate Mayfairs beat Gene Munny. During the match, Matt Cardona made a video appearance which caused a distraction to Munny (See below).

* Lana Austin beat Raven Creed.

* Eddie Dennis picked up the win over Maggot.

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) beat CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando) to retain their titles.

* Anthony Ogogo beat Callum Newman.

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Kanji (c) beat Laura Di Matteo to retain her title.

* PROGRESS World Championship: Dan Moloney beat Big Damo (c) via disqualification, so the title didn’t change hands.

* Spike Trivet came out after the match and decided to cash in on his guaranteed title shot.

* PROGRESS World Championship: Spike Trivet beat Big Damo (c) to obtain the title.

🥊 The Guv’nor has arrived back home in London at PROGRESS! 💪 With one of the most impressive undefeated records in all of wrestling, can Ogogo keep up his winning streak with his hands of stone? 🇬🇧 Ogogo v Newman #WarriorsComeOutToPlay #Chapter139 #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/eTp0M63RtX — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022

👉 THE PROGRESS WORLD CHAMPION HAS ARRIVED! Fresh from his victory at @BLabelPro in Chicago, the fighting champion is ready to fight and defend the gold here in #London! 💪 BIG DAMO IS READY FOR WAR!#WarriorsComeOutToPlay #Chapter139 #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/Nhh8U3vFyV — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022