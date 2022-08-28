wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 139 Quick Results: New Champion Crowned
PROGRESS Chapter 139: Warriors Come Out To Play took place earlier today at London’s Electric Ballroom. Below are some quick results from PROGRESS Chapter 139, courtesy of Fightful:
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) beat Man Like DeReiss
* Tate Mayfairs beat Gene Munny. During the match, Matt Cardona made a video appearance which caused a distraction to Munny (See below).
* Lana Austin beat Raven Creed.
* Eddie Dennis picked up the win over Maggot.
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) beat CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando) to retain their titles.
* Anthony Ogogo beat Callum Newman.
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Kanji (c) beat Laura Di Matteo to retain her title.
* PROGRESS World Championship: Dan Moloney beat Big Damo (c) via disqualification, so the title didn’t change hands.
* Spike Trivet came out after the match and decided to cash in on his guaranteed title shot.
* PROGRESS World Championship: Spike Trivet beat Big Damo (c) to obtain the title.
Big screen Cardona 📽️@TheMattCardona @ThisIs_Progress @imsomunny pic.twitter.com/SO4myxqDx6
— Phil Jones (@PhilJones77) August 28, 2022
🥊 The Guv’nor has arrived back home in London at PROGRESS!
💪 With one of the most impressive undefeated records in all of wrestling, can Ogogo keep up his winning streak with his hands of stone?
🇬🇧 Ogogo v Newman #WarriorsComeOutToPlay #Chapter139 #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/eTp0M63RtX
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022
👉 THE PROGRESS WORLD CHAMPION HAS ARRIVED!
Fresh from his victory at @BLabelPro in Chicago, the fighting champion is ready to fight and defend the gold here in #London!
💪 BIG DAMO IS READY FOR WAR!#WarriorsComeOutToPlay #Chapter139 #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/Nhh8U3vFyV
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022
🤯 BREAKING NEWS 🤯
🔑 Spike Trivet cashes in the key and becomes the NEW PROGRESS WORLD CHAMPION
😳 The reign of the Sovereign Lord has begun… #WarriorsComeOutToPlay #SpikeTrivet #Chapter139 #PROGRESSwrestling #BigDamo #BreakingNews #London pic.twitter.com/TZtyJVOZL4
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022
🏅 AND NEW PROGRESS WORLD CHAMPION, THE SOVEREIGN LORD, SPIKE TRIVET.#PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/kdkkjl2QBr
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To The Rock Leaving WWE For Hollywood, Rock Potentially Wrestling Another Match
- Note On Butch’s Wrestling Attire at Last Night’s Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)
- Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
- Tay Melo Says Sammy Guevara and Former Fiancee Have A Good Relationship