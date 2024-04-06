wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 166 Results 4.5.24: World Championship Match, More
PROGRESS Chapter 166 took place on Friday with Kid Lykos defending the company’s World Title and more. You can check out the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Kid Lykos II def. Marcus Mathers, Cody Chhun, Leon Slater, Tate Mayfairs, Gringo Loco and Simon Miller
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: YOICHI def. Ricky Knight Jr.
* BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) def. Session Moth Martina & Gene Munny
* Luke Jacobs def. Spike Trivet
* PROGRESS Women’s World Championship Match: Rhio def. Lana Austin
* PROGRESS World Tag Team Championship Match: SAnitY def. CLB & The Sunshine Machine
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Kid Lykos def. Man Like DeReiss
