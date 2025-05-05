PROGRESS Chapter 180 Results 5.4.25: Super Strong Style 16 Tournament Begins

PROGRESS Chapter 180 kicked off the Super Strong Style 16 Tournament on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the full results below from the London show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Man Like DeReiss defeats Ethan Allen

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Zozaya defeats Kid Lykos II

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Charlie Sterling defeats Simon Miller

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Will Kroos defeats Marcus Mathers

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Michael Oku defeats Kid Lykos

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Trent Seven defeats Gene Munny

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Masa Kitamiya defeats Tate Mayfairs

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Leon Slater defeats Jack Morris

* PROGRESS Women’s Title vs. Career Match: Rhio defeats Nina Samuels

