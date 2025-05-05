wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 180 Results 5.4.25: Super Strong Style 16 Tournament Begins
PROGRESS Chapter 180 kicked off the Super Strong Style 16 Tournament on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the full results below from the London show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Man Like DeReiss defeats Ethan Allen
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Zozaya defeats Kid Lykos II
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Charlie Sterling defeats Simon Miller
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Will Kroos defeats Marcus Mathers
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Michael Oku defeats Kid Lykos
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Trent Seven defeats Gene Munny
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Masa Kitamiya defeats Tate Mayfairs
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament First Round Match: Leon Slater defeats Jack Morris
* PROGRESS Women’s Title vs. Career Match: Rhio defeats Nina Samuels
One of the absolute best British talents we have. We are truly blessed to be able to see him wrestle @LEONSLATER_ @ThisIs_Progress #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/uX01HFm57h
— Moshroom Wellington (@DanuelKC) May 4, 2025
The ring can’t contain Rhio and Nina Samuels!!!#SSS16
🎬 https://t.co/RRv87GG5bt pic.twitter.com/AsZO3oHj1Y
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 4, 2025
Rhio is STAYING in PROGRESS Wrestling as our Women’s World Champion!#SSS16 pic.twitter.com/Ol81WwvbgV
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 4, 2025
