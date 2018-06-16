Various News: PROGRESS NPS Finals Set for Chapter 72, Sami Callihan vs. Josh Alexander Clip for Zero Fear

– PROGRESS has a new event set with Chapter 72: Got Got Need. Chris Ridgeway will face Mark Davis for the series finals of the Natural Progression Series Five tournament.

– Impact Wrestling released a new video clip preview for Zero Fear, featuring footage of Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan. You can check out that video below.